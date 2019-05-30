Delhi University 2019 UG admissions start today: How to apply online

Delhi University is all set to begin the admission process from May 30. This has by far been the most delayed admission session, officials said.





The registration process for all courses and for students of all categories will be completely online. The admission form will be available on the university’s online admission portal, along with information on registration details and subsequent procedures. The registration for postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses and the postgraduate course in cyber security and law will begin on June 3. The process for all courses and all quotas this year will be online. The university has also said that it will be carrying out ‘forensic verification’ of submitted documents and any falsification would be met with a penalty.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, DU Registrar Tarun Das said, “All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process for all programmes is completely online for all categories and for all quotas. The details of the registration process and subsequent procedure will be available in the bulletin information, which will be available online in a downloadable format in the hyperlinks.”

The Delhi University undergraduate admissions process will be online. For some courses, such as Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), B.Tech. (IT and Mathematical Innovations), Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, entrance tests will be conducted.

DU cut-off: The first cut-off list of DU is most likely to be released on June 14, 2019.

To clear doubts of candidates and parents, the university will conduct “open days” wherein experts will guide them about the admission process.

The open day sessions will be held in the DU’s conference centre on the North Campus on May 31, June 3 and June 8 — from 10am to 1.30pm.

The DU will also conduct separate sessions in Kamala Nehru College, Rajdhani College, Ramlal Anand College, Zakir Hussain College and Maharaja Agrassen College on June 4, June 6, June 7 and June 10, from 10am to 1.30pm.

The university will also set up a help desk in the conference centre on North Campus on May 31, June 3 and June 8 from 10am to 5pm. Colleges will set up their individual help desks on their premises. The University is also planning to give full scholarships to students whose both parents are deceased/unemployed and half fee waiver to those students whose earning member is deceased to cover their fees. .



List of colleges affliated to Delhi University:



Delhi University is a prestigious institute of higher in India and many top notch colleges like St Stephens, Hindu College, Hansraj College, Shriram College of Commerce, Lady Shriram College, Miranda House, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Kamala Nehru College (KNC), Gargi College, etc are affiliated to it.



Here are all the important details for Delhi University's admission process 2019:



1. Registration for all categories of students and courses will be online



2. The University is likely to continue with its policy of adjustment of marks on pro-rata basis to calculate Best of Four marks of students who have studied subjects that had practical component of more than 30% in Class 12.



3. Students can track latest developments regarding the admission process through the 'Bulletin of Information' tab on the University's official website ( www.du.ac.in )



DU admission: Eligibility criteria



The candidate should have passed intermediate or class 12 with minimum marks specified for each programme.



The candidate's age should be above 18.



Candidate should be an Indian citizen. NRI students can apply through a different admission process.



The eligibility criteria in most of the courses is 55% aggregate marks in the subject the candidate is seeking admission to or any one of scheduled languages (21 modern Indian Languages, Hindi and English) and a combination of best three other academic subjects. Documents needed during registration process:



— Passport size photograph



— Scanned signature of the applicant



— Self attested copy of Class X Board Certificate



— Self attested Class XII Marks-Sheet, if result is announced. (In case Mark-Sheet is not issued by the Board then the self attested copy of the Mark-Sheet downloaded from the respective boards' website should be uploaded).



— Self attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PwD/KM/CW Certificate, if applicable



— Self attested copy of income certificate (for OBC non-creamy layer) Certificate, if applicable.



— Self attested copy of Sport Certificate(s) for last three years, if applicable.



— Self attested copy of Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s), if applicable