Delhi University 2019 UG admissions start today: How to apply online

-
ALSO READ
DU Admission 2019 for UG courses may begin this week: All you need to know
Delhi University UG courses application process likely to start May 24
JMI 2019 admit cards to be released today: Here's all you need to know
NIFT counselling 2019 registration begins: How you can apply online
AP EDCET 2019 result declared by Sri Venkateswara University today
-
Delhi University is all set to begin the admission process from May 30.This has by far been the most delayed admission session, officials said.
The Delhi University undergraduate admissions process will be online. For some courses, such as Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), B.Tech. (IT and Mathematical Innovations), Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, entrance tests will be conducted.
"All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and quota," the varsity said in a statement.
DU cut-off: The first cut-off list of DU is most likely to be released on June 14, 2019.
List of colleges affliated to Delhi University:
Delhi University is a prestigious institute of higher education in India and many top notch colleges like St Stephens, Hindu College, Hansraj College, Shriram College of Commerce, Lady Shriram College, Miranda House, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Kamala Nehru College (KNC), Gargi College, etc are affiliated to it.
Here are all the important details for Delhi University's admission process 2019:
1. Registration for all categories of students and courses will be online
2. The University is likely to continue with its policy of adjustment of marks on pro-rata basis to calculate Best of Four marks of students who have studied subjects that had practical component of more than 30% in Class 12.
3. Students can track latest developments regarding the admission process through the 'Bulletin of Information' tab on the University's official website (www.du.ac.in)
DU admission: Eligibility criteria
The candidate should have passed intermediate or class 12 with minimum marks specified for each programme.
The candidate's age should be above 18.
Candidate should be an Indian citizen. NRI students can apply through a different admission process.
The eligibility criteria in most of the courses is 55% aggregate marks in the subject the candidate is seeking admission to or any one of scheduled languages (21 modern Indian Languages, Hindi and English) and a combination of best three other academic subjects.
Documents needed during registration process:
— Passport size photograph
— Scanned signature of the applicant
— Self attested copy of Class X Board Certificate
— Self attested Class XII Marks-Sheet, if result is announced. (In case Mark-Sheet is not issued by the Board then the self attested copy of the Mark-Sheet downloaded from the respective boards' website should be uploaded).
— Self attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PwD/KM/CW Certificate, if applicable
— Self attested copy of income certificate (for OBC non-creamy layer) Certificate, if applicable.
— Self attested copy of Sport Certificate(s) for last three years, if applicable.
— Self attested copy of Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s), if applicable