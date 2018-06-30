DU 3rd cut-off list 2018 out, know about Delhi University admission process

Delhi University issued on Friday its third cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate courses on its official website ---www.



The admission process began on Saturday and will continue till July 3 (Tuesday).

Half of Delhi University's undergraduate seats have already been filled up across 60+ colleges in the 2018 admission year. But in the third list, many colleges still issued cut-off for courses such as English, Economics, and B.A.

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) offered English Honours and Economics at 97.25 and 97.5 per cent in the new list, while these courses were offered by Hans Raj College at 95.75 and 97 per cent. Hindu College asked for 96.75 and 97.50 for English and Economics.



A dozen colleges have closed admissions for BCom (Hons) after the first two cut-offs. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), which teaches only two courses (Economics and B.com Honours), closed admission in both after the second cut-off.



Most of the science courses have been closed. Only a few colleges are offering popular subjects such as Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry. Acharya Narendra Dev College asked for 93.33 per cent for Physics and Chemistry, while Hansraj College asked for 96.66 and 96 per cent for the same subjects. Gargi College in its third cut-off list offered Physics at 94.66 per cent, Mathematics at 94.5 per cent and Chemistry at 94.33 per cent.

The university has, for now, announced a total of three cut-off lists.





Students filling admission forms at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University | Photo: Mansi Jaswal

Students can access Delhi University's website to check the third cut-off list by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to www. or click here

Step 2: Tap on "Undergraduate Admission" .

Step 3: In the right side of the given page, click for "Arts & Commerce Cut off " or "Science Cut Off "

Step 4: After this, the cut-off list will be provided in PDF format for the candidates to check.





ALSO READ: Delhi University admission day 1: Here's what students said

Important dates to remember for Delhi University Admissions:

Notification of first cut-off marks list by the colleges: June 19, 2018

Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee: June 19-21, 2018

Notification of second cut-off marks list by the colleges: June 25, 2018

Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee: June 25-27, 2018

Notification of third cut-off marks list by the colleges: June 30, 2018

Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee: June 30– July 3, 2018

Notification of fourth cut-off marks list by the colleges: July 6, 2018

Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee: July 6-9, 2018

ALSO READ: DU second cut-off: LSR, SRCC close admissions, and other updates for you



Notification of fifth cut-off marks list by the colleges: July 12, 2018

Document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee: July 12-14, 2018

Commencement of classes: July 20, 2018



Closing date of admission: August 16, 2018





ALSO READ: Delhi University U-G admissions: Maximum applicants from CBSE





According to university officials, the admission tally crossed the 25,000 mark on the last day of admissions on Thursday. Of the total 56,000 seats, as many as 26,291 have been filled up, while 3,203 students have cancelled their admissions.

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7.



Reminder: Candidates must see that the details mentioned in their admission form match their official documents.

Stay alert for more DU updates on its official website www.