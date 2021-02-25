DU admission may be based on mix of scores in board exams, entrance test

-
ALSO READ
Phased opening: JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus
DUSU to deploy 500 volunteers to assist during DU's admission process
Plea in SC: Separate exam for NLSIU will turn it into 'island of exclusion'
Over 4,100 apply for Delhi University admission under fourth cut off list
Final year exams of Haryana universities, colleges to be held by Sept-end
-
The Delhi University is considering admission based on the performance in the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) as well as board exams for its undergraduate courses, according to officials.
However, the weightage of the two scores in determining the eligibility of candidates is yet to be decided.
"The Education Ministry had announced CUCET in the new National Education Policy (NEP). A committee has also been to recommend modalities for a high-quality aptitude test which would be common for admissions to all central universities.
"Once that is done, we will be having weightage for both CUCET and board examinations with 50 percent for each," a top official of the varsity said.
"A final decision in this regard will be taken once the modalities of CUCET are finalised," the official added.
The National Education Policy, 2020 envisaged that the National Testing Agency will work to offer a high-quality common aptitude test, as well as specialised common subject exams in the sciences, humanities, languages, arts, and vocational subjects, at least twice every year.
These exams shall test conceptual understanding. Students will be able to choose the subjects for taking the test, and each university will be able to see each student's individual subject portfolio and admit students into their programmes based on individual interests and talents"
Delhi University admissions are characterised by sky-high cut-offs every year. Last year, Lady Shri Ram College for Women had 100 percent cut-offs for three programmes, and 30 courses across colleges had cut-offs over 99 percent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor