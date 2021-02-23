Regulatory process now easier for Delhi private schools to get recognition

-
-
The Delhi government has made it slightly easier for private schools to get recognition or extension of their provisional recognition, reducing the number of regulatory compliance parameters from 91 to 73, officials said Tuesday.
At present, private schools' requests for recognition, upgradation or extension of provisional recognition are examined on 91 compiled checkpoints by the Directorate of Education, Assistant Director of Education Yogesh Pal Singh said.
"Now, these checkpoints have been clubbed to make the process easier, and minimising regulatory compliance burden," he said.
"Therefore, now onwards, all cases of recognition, upgradation, extension of provisional recognition of private schools shall be examined as per clubbed 73 checkpoints in place of 91 checkpoints," he added.
The checkpoints on basis of which schools are examined include number of classrooms, library and laboratories facility, playgrounds, drinking water supply, separate toilets for boys and girls, among other criteria.
