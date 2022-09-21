DUET 2022: NTA releases exam schedule for Delhi University PG entrance test

The has announced the examination dates for 2022 for to Postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can check the official notification on– nta.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 in Computer Based Test mode. The registration process has been done by .

The advanced city intimation list dates and admit cards will be released later. More details will be released in the information bulletin of DUET– nta.ac.in/DuetExam

There are a total of 76 master's programmes at . Delhi University is carrying out UG admission on the basis of CUET, while PG are being conducted as per the DUET method.

The registration process for Delhi University PG admission started on April 6.

Meanwhile, St. Stephens College will likely challenge the ruling on the admission process. As usual, it will seek interim relief for this year to carry out .

A source told PTI that the institution's highest decision-making body, the college's governing body met on Tuesday and decided to move to the Supreme Court.

St. Stephen's College has said that for its UG admissions, it will take CUET scores weighing 85 per cent and 15 per cent weightage for a personal interview. The Delhi HC rules that the college has to follow the admission policy of DU, according to which CUET scores will get 100 per cent weightage.