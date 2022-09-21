DUET 2022: NTA releases exam schedule for Delhi University PG entrance test

-
ALSO READ
AMU entrance test results 2022 declared for UG courses; check details here
NEET-UG medical entrance results to be declared by Sept 7, says NTA
NEET controversy: Kerala Police arrests two more including NTA observer
CUET-UG results out; NTA says universities will prepare own merit lists
One Nation One Entrance: UGC plan to merge NEET, JEE into CUET UG Exam
-
The National Testing Agency has announced the examination dates for Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 for admissions to Postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can check the official notification on– nta.ac.in.
The exam will be conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 in Computer Based Test mode. The registration process has been done by Delhi University.
The advanced city intimation list dates and admit cards will be released later. More details will be released in the information bulletin of DUET– nta.ac.in/DuetExam
There are a total of 76 master's programmes at Delhi University. Delhi University is carrying out UG admission on the basis of CUET, while PG admissions are being conducted as per the DUET method.
The registration process for Delhi University PG admission started on April 6.
Meanwhile, St. Stephens College will likely challenge the Delhi High Court ruling on the admission process. As usual, it will seek interim relief for this year to carry out admissions.
A source told PTI that the institution's highest decision-making body, the college's governing body met on Tuesday and decided to move to the Supreme Court.
St. Stephen's College has said that for its UG admissions, it will take CUET scores weighing 85 per cent and 15 per cent weightage for a personal interview. The Delhi HC rules that the college has to follow the admission policy of DU, according to which CUET scores will get 100 per cent weightage.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor