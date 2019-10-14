Errors in GATE 2020 form? You'll be able to make corrections from tomorrow

2020 application forms will be open for correction from tomorrow. Candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to edit their application forms Tuesday onwards, according to a notification issued on 2020's official website. The announcement was made by IIT Delhi, the institute responsible for conducting this year's exam.

Candidates who made mistakes while filing their application forms will be able to rectify by visiting appsgate.iitd.ac.in when the correction window opens.

To rectify their forms, candidates will have to login to the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) using their user name and password. The fields which will be open for correction include name, father's name, college name, among others.

At present, there is no clarify if will charge a fee for allowing candidates to make these corrections. Earlier, it was notified that candidates will only be allowed to change their preffered centre by paying a fee.

The GATE 2020 admit card will be released by after the closure of the correction window. The admit card of GATE 2020 will be issued on January 3, 2020.

About GATE exam

The GATE exam is conducted for admissions to M Tech and M Sc programmes in Engineering, Technology and Architecture. GATE is a national level and is also used to determine the eligibility for recruitment by certain organizations like the DRDO, under the Government of India.