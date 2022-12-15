Explained: What is the purpose of UDISE plus in India's education system?

The UDISE+ system comprises more than 1.5 million schools, 9.5 million and over 260 million of pre-primary to higher secondary level from various socio-economic backgrounds. The majority of UDISE+ data items are based on three pillars of the system; schools, and .

According to the official website of UDISE+, it is mandatory for all across the country imparting elementary to be covered under the UDISE+ framework.

Data collection

UDISE+ (Unified District Information System for Education) is a system of online real-time data collection from and it was introduced by the Department of School and Literacy (DoSEL) under the Ministry of Education during the period of 2018-19 to overcome the limitations related to the erstwhile practice of manual data filling in paper format. In the UDISE+ system, improvements have been made particularly in the areas related to data capture, data mapping and data verification.

The UDISE+ system collects information from all recognised and unrecognised imparting formal education from pre-primary to Class XII. The UDISE+ collects information through an online Data Collection Form (DCF) on parameters ranging from school, infrastructure, level of dropouts, teachers, enrolments, examination results etc. spread across 11 sections.

Information collected through the digital platform of UDISE+ helps the central and state governments to plan, optimise resource allocation and implement various education-related programs and assessments of progress made. Moreover, it contains data related to school safety, expenses, vocational education, etc.

What is a UDISE code?

It is an 11-digit code which is a unique identification number and a national level unique identifier based on the geographical location of a school. It takes approximately a week to complete the UDISE code generation process. Once assigned to a specific school, this code becomes permanent and cannot be changed in future.

How to get a UDISE code?

Every school is allotted a unique UDISE code and in case a new school is established, the school needs to get a UDISE code for establishing a unique identity in the UDISE+ records. UDISE+ has the school as the unit of data collection and the district as the unit of data distribution.

Know your school

'Know your school' is a module developed by the UDISE+ administration to retrieve school information and school report summary filled in the DCF according to the respective state, district, and block.

Steps

Select either of the three options:



1) Search by UDISE CODE

2) Search by Name

3) Search by Pin Code

If you select 'Search by Name', then choose your state, school name, enter captcha and click on 'submit'



