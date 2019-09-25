Extended CAT 2019 registration deadline ends today, apply on iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2019: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) is going to close the online registration process of 2019 after 5 pm on Wednesday. The CAT 2019 registration began on August 7 this year in the online mode on iimcat.ac.in. Do note that the last date to register for CAT 2019 is today i.e. September 25, 2019.

Eligible candidates can apply on the official website of IIM-K - iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2019 is the mandatory entrance exam for admission to flagship PGP 2020-22 and other programmes in 20 IIMs and other top rated B schools like: FMS, MDI, NITIE, SPJIMR, XLRI and others. IIM Kozhikode, the co-ordinating institute of CAT 2019, will conduct the CAT 2019 on November 24 in two sessions across 156 cities in the country.

Earlier, the varsity had decided to close the online application process for CAT 2019 on September 18, 2019. However, it extended the last date for the online registration process of CAT exam 2019 to September 25 to accommodate students who missed out due to unseasonal rains and floods in several states.

CAT 2019 Registration and Fee

The application fee for general-category candidates is Rs 1,900 and the fee for those belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories is Rs 950. Candidates can apply through the official website of CAT 2019 at - iimcat.ac.in. If you want to appear in CAT 2019, you need to first register for the and then submit the fees.

CAT 2019: How to register for CAT application form 2019

Step 1 – Visit official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2 - Fill details and generate login id and password

Step 3 - Relogin and fill CAT application form

Step 4 - Upload the necessary documents while registering for CAT 2019

Step 5 - Pay the fees for the application form of CAT 2019

Step 6 - Take print out of CAT 2019 application form

CAT 2019 paper pattern

CAT 2019 will be of 180-minute duration and candidates will have to attempt three sections:



Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability



Candidates will be allotted 60 minutes to answer questions in each section mentioned above. The CAT 2019 selection process conducted by IIMs involves a Written Ability Test (WAT), and a Personal Interview (PI).

CAT 2019 eligibility

Contenders with a graduate degree from a recognised institute or university are eligible to apply for CAT 2019 exam and must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent. The reserved-category candidates need to have a minimum of 45 per cent marks.

All the aspirants are advised to keep checking the official website of CAT 2019 iimcat.ac.in for the latest updates regarding CAT 2019.

CAT 2019: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) followed by Personal Interviews (PI) round.

List of courses offered by IIM:

Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management

Post Graduate Programme in Management

Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management

Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management

Post Graduate Programme in Securities Markets