FMGE 2022 exam date declared; step-by-step guide for registration process

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the schedule for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2022, on Friday. Candidates who wish to apply for the NBE FMGE 2022 December exam, can visit the official website - nbe.edu.in.

The last date to register for the exam is September 29 till 11:59 pm. The edit window for students who successfully complete their application process will be available between October 5 to October 10. The admit card for the exam will be released on November 28 and the exam will be held on December 4, Sunday. According to the schedule, the result is likely to be announced on December 30.

The FMGE exam is conducted on the same day itself, but has two parts.

Candidates have to answer 300 multiple choice questions and the medium of exam is language only. There is no negative marking in the exam. However, in order to pass, candidates will be required to score at least 150 marks out of 300. Those candidates who are unable to qualify it, can apply again for the exam next time. There are no restrictions on the number of attempts an applicant can avail.