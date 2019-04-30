Goa HSSC 12th Result 2019 declared: check toppers' list, pass per centage

-
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh board declares Class 12 results; check your scores here
TN Board result 2019 declared; supplementary exam from June 6
Bihar Board 12th result 2019 out, 79.76% qualify; know toppers' list
UP Board to declare class 10, inter results on April 27 at upmsp.edu.in
Telangana Intermediate results 2019 out; check yours at results.cgg.gov.in
-
Goa HSSC 12th result were announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the Goa HSSC Result 2019, Goa 12th Result 2019 on its official website ghshse.gov.in. Students can check their Goa 12th Result 2019, Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 on results.nic.in and examresults.net. A total of 17,893 students had appeared for the examination held between February 28 and March 26. GBSHSE conducted 2019 HSSC or Class 12 exam across 16 centres.
The official website crash the moment results were announced.
Goa HSSC 12th result
Number of students who passed: 15616
Number of students who failed: 2210
Steps to check your Goa Board HSSC Result in the board's official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website — gbshse.org
Step 2: Click on the link 'GBSHSE 12th Result 2019'
Step 3: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'
Step 4: Enter the necessary details. Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC result and take a print out for future reference
Pass percentage for 2018 was 84.60%
The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Goa HSSC exam 2018 was 84.60 percent. As per official numbers, around 18, 000 candidates had appeared for the HSSC exams in 2018.