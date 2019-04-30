Goa HSSC 12th Result 2019 declared: check toppers' list, pass per centage

HSSC 12th result were announced by the Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (GBSHSE) today. The Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (GBSHSE) announced the Goa HSSC Result 2019, Goa 12th Result 2019 on its official website ghshse.gov.in. Students can check their Goa 12th Result 2019, on results.nic.in and examresults.net. A total of 17,893 students had appeared for the examination held between February 28 and March 26. GBSHSE conducted 2019 HSSC or Class 12 exam across 16 centres.



The official website crash the moment results were announced.

Goa HSSC 12th result





Number of students who passed: 15616

Number of students who failed: 2210

Steps to check your Goa Board HSSC Result in the board's official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website — gbshse.org

Step 2: Click on the link 'GBSHSE 12th Result 2019'

Step 3: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'

Step 4: Enter the necessary details. Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC result and take a print out for future reference

Pass percentage for 2018 was 84.60%

The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Goa HSSC exam 2018 was 84.60 percent. As per official numbers, around 18, 000 candidates had appeared for the HSSC exams in 2018.