GSEB 12th Compartmental results out, not available on gbeb.org: Details

The Gujarat Board of Secoundary has declared GSEB 12th Compartmental result for candidates who failed to secure passing marks in one or more subjects. According to the official notification available on the Gujarat Board website gseb.org, the board has announced the GSEB 12th Science Compartmental Results 2019. However, candidates must note that the GSEB result is not available online at the moment. The official notification also clarifies that the result will not be published online on the website gseb.org and instead the result and marksheet or scorecard will be available to students through their respective examination centres and schools.

In a notification, GSEB said, "The results of the July supplementary exams have not been posted online. The result and certification of standard-1 science stream will be obtained from his / her own school. The result of the standard-2 and standard-3 general stream and the certificate must be obtained from his/her school".

In May, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board had declared the GSEB 12th Result 2019. This year, 73.27 per cent students cleared the exam, which is 4.5 percentage points better than 2018 when the overall pass percentage was 68.96 per cent. The GSEB 12th board examination for commerce and arts was held from March 7 to March 23. Around 600,000 students appeared for Higher Secondary Certificate examination.

Gujarat Board class 12 science stream result saw a drop of one percentage point in passing rate from 72.99 per cent recorded in the year 2017-18 and is the lowest in phe last seven years. There was a dip of around 8.9 per cent — the lowest recorded in the last five years (2012-2017) when the semester system was in place — in the pass percentage as compared to 2017 when 81.89 per cent students had passed the exam.