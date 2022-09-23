Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2022 to commence from Sept 25; check details

-
The Admission Committee for Professional Postgraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) will start the Gujarat NEET PG counselling for round 1 on September 25. Candidates who have qualified for the medical PG entrance exam can register for counselling for round 1 on the official website- medadmgujarat.org.
The authority has also released a list of PwD candidates who must report to the Government Spine Institute, Government Physiotherapy College, New Civil Hospital Campus on September 26 at 10:30 AM.
The ACPUGMEC conducts the Gujarat NEET PG counselling for admission to government seats, management seats and NRI seats in MD, MS, Diploma and MDS courses in government and self-financed medical and dental colleges. The Gujarat NEET PG counselling is also conducted for admission in CPS diploma courses in government district hospitals and self-financed and private Hospitals.
The Gujarat NEET PG counselling for round 1 will commence from September 25 till October 4. The last date for joining the allotted institute will be October 8. Round 2 of counselling will take place from October 15 to 26, and the last date of joining college is November 2. The Gujarat NEET PG Mop-up round will take place from November 9 to 14, and the candidates will be expected to join the college till November 17. From November 21 to November 23, the stray vacancy round will be conducted, and the last date for joining the college will be November 25.
The ACPUGMEC will now release the merit list with the names of all the registered candidates. The selected candidates will be given the option of filling up their choices of courses and colleges. Candidates should ensure to lock these options before the deadline. The seat allotment will be done based on preferences filled by the candidates, NEET PG rank, seats available and reservation criteria.
