HBSE 10th, 12th compartmental results 2019 announced, check at bseh.org.in

HBSE results 2019: The Board of School Haryana (BSEH) has declared the HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Results 2019 on its official website at bseh.org.in. The compartmental examinations for 10th and 12th classes were held on July 13, 2019. Students who were not able to clear the HBSE 10th and 12th examination 2019 got another chance through HBSE 10th and 12th compartmental examinations 2019.

The BSEH had announced the HBSE board results 2019 for Class 10 and 12 on May 21, 2019, and more than 300,000 candidates appeared for HBSE examination this year.

How to check HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Results 2019

Click on enter website at bseh.org.in

Click on ’Results’ tab. You will be redirected to a new page

Click on HBSE Compartmental/Improvement results 2019

Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details

Your BSEH Compartmental/ Improvement Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a print for future reference

About BSEH



The Haryana Board of School (HBSE) was established in 1969 and conducts the public examinations at middle, matriculation (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels annually in the state of Haryana through the affiliated schools.