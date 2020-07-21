HBSE 12th Result 2020 to be declared today: Check marks on bseh.org.in

Board will declare HBSE 12th result on its official website bseh.org.in today. However, the time of the release of the results has not been announced by the board yet. BSEH 12th result 2020 will be formally announced first in a press conference. Post formal announcement, the HBSE Class 12 result 2020 will be published online. The Class 12 exams started on 3 March and ended on 31 March, 2020. However, some exams had to be called off due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown imposed across the nation.





How will HBSE 12th board exam students be marked?

While every candidate needs to get at least 33 per cent marks in every subject in order to qualify, they will be awarded an average marking for the exams that were cancelled due to the novel coronavirus threat.



Steps to download HBSE 12th result 2020:

1. Log on to the official website of Board -- bseh.org.in

2. Click on the 'result' link

3. Enter and submit asked details

4. Download the result for future reference

In case you are travelling, you can also view your HBSE +2 results on mobile application app ‘ Board Bhiwani Haryana’. After downloading it on Google Play Store, enter your roll number and check your HBSE 12th result 2020.

About HBSE

Established in 1969, the Board of School conducts bi-annual examinations at the middle, matric and senior secondary school levels in Haryana through its affiliated schools.