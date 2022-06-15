HBSE 12th Result 2022: Haryana Board class 12th result to be out shortly

The Board of School (BSEH), Bhiwani will announce the BSEH class 12 board examination result on Wednesday at 2:30 pm at a press conference, according to media reports.

Once the result is declared, the candidates who appeared for the class 12 exams will be able to check their result through the official website — bseh.org.in.

The class 12 theory exams were conducted between March 30 and April 27, and the practical exams took place from March 21 to March 28, 2022. The exams were conducted in an offline, pen-and-paper mode and about 2,90,000 students appeared for the class exams, out of which 2,51,000 were regular students.

On Monday, BSEH withheld the of certain schools on account of fake School Leaving Certificates (SLC). The SLC certificates of 73 students were found to be fake.

In 2021, the government cancelled the board examination of class 12 due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

However, this year, the board examination was held offline in a pen and paper mode, following all the guidelines.

Notably, the overall passing percentage for the year 2021 was 100 per cent compared to 80.34 per cent in 2020. Total number of 2,27,585 candidates had registered for the examination, of which 1,14,416 were boys and 1,06,847 were girls.