ICAR AIEEA UG admit card 2022 to be soon released; check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG) admit card 2022. Once the NTA issues the admit card, candidates can check and download their hall ticket by visiting the official website- icar.nta.nic.in, by using their application number and date of birth.
ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 examination will be conducted in online mode from September 13 to September 15. The ICAR All-India Competitive Examination(AICE) for JRF and PhD programmes will be conducted on September 20.
The testing agency has also released an advanced city intimation slip, on Friday, for ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 exam. The advanced city intimation slip is released to pre-notify candidates about the exam date and city.
Candidates are advised to check all their details, including their personal details, subjects opted, address or location of the exam centre, and the shift and date of the examination. In case of any clarification, candidates can write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call the help desk.
