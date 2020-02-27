JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

CBSE exam 2020: Today's Class 12 english exam postponed over Delhi violence
Business Standard

ICSE Class 10 board exam begins from today: Important instructions to know

ICSE exam 2020: Nearly 200,000 students are set to appear for the ICSE Board Exam 2020

BS Web Team 

students, exam, west bengal board result, board results
Nearly 200,000 students are set to appear for the ICSE Board Exam this year. Photo: PTI

ICSE class 10 board exam, conducted by the council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, is set to commence from today and will end on March 30. The students will be appearing for the English paper on the first day of examinations. Nearly 200,000 students are set to appear for the ICSE Board Exam this year.

ICSE Board Exam 2020: Instructions for ICSE class 10 students

1. Reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam schedule

2. Don't forget to carry admit card to the exam center

3. Utilise 15 minutes of reading time properly

4. Try to attempt all questions

ICSE Class 10 Exam Timetable

EXAM DATE TIME
English Language - ENGLISH Paper I 27-02-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Environmental Science (Group II Elective) 28-02-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Art Paper I (Still Life) 29-02-2020 9 am - 12 pm
Mathematics 03-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Commercial Studies (Group II Elective) 04-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Literature in English - ENGLISH Paper 2 06-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Art Paper II (Nature Drawing / Painting) 07-03-2020 9 am - 12 pm
French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective) 07-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm
History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper I 11-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Physics - Science Paper I 13-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Art Paper III (Original Composition) 14-03-2020 9 am - 12 pm
Chemistry - Science Paper II 16-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Second Languages paper 18-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Modern Foreign Languages 18-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Geography - H.C.G. Paper II 20-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Art Paper IV (Applied Art) 21-03-2020 9 am - 12 pm
Group Elective III 23-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Technical Drawing Applications 23-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Hindi 26-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Economics (Group II Elective) 27-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm
Biology - Science Paper III 30-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm

About CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is a privately held national-level board of school education in India that conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education and the Indian School Certificate examinations for Class X and Class XII respectively. It was established in 1958. Over 2,100 schools in India and abroad are affiliated to the CISCE.

03-03-2020

First Published: Thu, February 27 2020. 09:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY