ICSE Class 10 board exam begins from today: Important instructions to know

ICSE class 10 board exam, conducted by the council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, is set to commence from today and will end on March 30. The students will be appearing for the English paper on the first day of examinations. Nearly 200,000 students are set to appear for the ICSE Board Exam this year.

ICSE Board Exam 2020: Instructions for ICSE class 10 students

1. Reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam schedule

2. Don't forget to carry admit card to the exam center

3. Utilise 15 minutes of reading time properly

4. Try to attempt all questions

ICSE Class 10 Exam Timetable

EXAM DATE TIME English Language - ENGLISH Paper I 27-02-2020 11 am - 1 pm Environmental Science (Group II Elective) 28-02-2020 11 am - 1 pm Art Paper I (Still Life) 29-02-2020 9 am - 12 pm Mathematics 03-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm Commercial Studies (Group II Elective) 04-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm Literature in English - ENGLISH Paper 2 06-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm Art Paper II (Nature Drawing / Painting) 07-03-2020 9 am - 12 pm French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective) 07-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper I 11-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm Physics - Science Paper I 13-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm Art Paper III (Original Composition) 14-03-2020 9 am - 12 pm Chemistry - Science Paper II 16-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm Second Languages paper 18-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm Modern Foreign Languages 18-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm Geography - H.C.G. Paper II 20-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm Art Paper IV (Applied Art) 21-03-2020 9 am - 12 pm Group Elective III 23-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm Technical Drawing Applications 23-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm Hindi 26-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm Economics (Group II Elective) 27-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm Biology - Science Paper III 30-03-2020 11 am - 1 pm

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is a privately held national-level board of school in India that conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary and the Indian School Certificate examinations for Class X and Class XII respectively. It was established in 1958. Over 2,100 schools in India and abroad are affiliated to the CISCE.