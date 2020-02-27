ICSE Class 10 board exam begins from today: Important instructions to know

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2020: Change choice of subjects, correct details now
Bihar Board 12th, 10th date sheet released: Know details of BSEB timetable
CBSE date sheet 2020 released: Know about CBSE class 12, and 10 timetable
RSOS 10th, 12th datesheet released: check schedule on rsos.rajasthan.gov.in
Bihar 10th Sent Up Exam 2020 dates out: Check complete time table here
-
ICSE class 10 board exam, conducted by the council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, is set to commence from today and will end on March 30. The students will be appearing for the English paper on the first day of examinations. Nearly 200,000 students are set to appear for the ICSE Board Exam this year.
ICSE Board Exam 2020: Instructions for ICSE class 10 students
1. Reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam schedule
2. Don't forget to carry admit card to the exam center
3. Utilise 15 minutes of reading time properly
4. Try to attempt all questions
ICSE Class 10 Exam Timetable
|EXAM
|DATE
|TIME
|English Language - ENGLISH Paper I
|27-02-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
|28-02-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Art Paper I (Still Life)
|29-02-2020
|9 am - 12 pm
|Mathematics
|03-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)
|04-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Literature in English - ENGLISH Paper 2
|06-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Art Paper II (Nature Drawing / Painting)
|07-03-2020
|9 am - 12 pm
|French / Sanskrit (Group II Elective)
|07-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper I
|11-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Physics - Science Paper I
|13-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Art Paper III (Original Composition)
|14-03-2020
|9 am - 12 pm
|Chemistry - Science Paper II
|16-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Second Languages paper
|18-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Modern Foreign Languages
|18-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Geography - H.C.G. Paper II
|20-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Art Paper IV (Applied Art)
|21-03-2020
|9 am - 12 pm
|Group Elective III
|23-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Technical Drawing Applications
|23-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Hindi
|26-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Economics (Group II Elective)
|27-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
|Biology - Science Paper III
|30-03-2020
|11 am - 1 pm
About CISCE
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is a privately held national-level board of school education in India that conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education and the Indian School Certificate examinations for Class X and Class XII respectively. It was established in 1958. Over 2,100 schools in India and abroad are affiliated to the CISCE.
|03-03-2020