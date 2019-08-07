ICSE 10th, ISC 12th compartment results 2019 declared; check on cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) has declared the compartment exam reults 2019 for clasdes 10th and 12th. The compartment exam was conducted for Class 10 and Class 12 students who could not clear the exam held in February. The students who took these exams can check their results on the official website of the board i.e. cisce.org. CISCE is a privately held national-level board of school in India with headquarters in New Delhi.

Steps to download ICSE, ISC 10th 12th compartment result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website, cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the Result tab. The candidates will be directed to a new page.

Step 3: On the new page, the link of the result page will be available

Step 4: Enter asked credentials

Step 5: Download the result

Result via SMS:

Candidates can also get their result via SMS.

Students need to type SMS ICSE or ISCand send it to 09248082883 to receive the result as an SMS alert.