IGNOU Admission 2019: Know last registration date, steps to apply for IGNOU

-
ALSO READ
DU Admission 2019 for UG courses may begin this week: All you need to know
DU Postgraduate 2019 admissions out: Know registration process, steps
Delhi University 2019 UG admissions start today: How to apply online
Delhi University extends registration date till June 22; know entrance test
Only one transgender candidate submitted application for DU admission 2019
-
IGNOU July Admissions 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of registration process for admission to the various certificate programmes. All eligible candidates can apply till July 31 on the official website ignou.ac.in or onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in.
IGNOU July Admissions 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Log on to the official website, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the button "REGISTER YOURSELF"
Step 3: Create your log in account
Step 4: After filling the mandatory information click the "SUBMIT". Username will be sent to you via e-mail and SMS.
Step 5: Log in using your details
Step 6: Fill the application form in the given format
Step 7: Pay the fees and upload all he required information
Step 8: Click on 'submit'
Documents required while applying for IGNOU:
Scanned photograph
Scanned signature
Document to show age proof
Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification
About IGNOU:
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive education.
The University began by offering two academic programmes in 1987, i.e., Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance Education, with the strength of 4,528 students.
It promotes, coordinates and regulates the standards of education offered through open and distance learning in the country.