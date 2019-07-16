IGNOU Admission 2019: Know last registration date, steps to apply for IGNOU

July Admissions 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of registration process for admission to the various certificate programmes. All eligible candidates can apply till July 31 on the official website ac.in or onlineadmission. ac.in.

IGNOU July Admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the button "REGISTER YOURSELF"

Step 3: Create your log in account

Step 4: After filling the mandatory information click the "SUBMIT". Username will be sent to you via e-mail and SMS.

Step 5: Log in using your details

Step 6: Fill the application form in the given format

Step 7: Pay the fees and upload all he required information

Step 8: Click on 'submit'

Documents required while applying for IGNOU:

Scanned photograph

Scanned signature

Document to show age proof

Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification

About IGNOU:



The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive

The University began by offering two academic programmes in 1987, i.e., Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance Education, with the strength of 4,528 students.

It promotes, coordinates and regulates the standards of offered through open and distance learning in the country.