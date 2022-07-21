IGNOU June term end exam begins on July 22; check all the details here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will begin the term end examination (TEE) 2022 on Friday. The varsity has released the hall tickets on July 20 which is available on the official site .ac.in.

The exam will end on September 5, 2022. has established 831 examination centres, including 18 overseas centres and 82 in Jails for inmates.

The hall tickets have been issued to 769,482 eligible who had applied for appearing in the TEE 2022.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions -- morning session between 10 am and 1 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm, in an offline mode.



has directed the exam centres to allow the to appear for the test even if they do not possess the hall ticket, but their names exist in the list of examinees/Attendance Sheets.

The exam centres will have to follow the Covid-19 protocols issued by the state and central to contain the spread of infection while conducting the exam.

who will appear for the exam must possess valid photo identity card issued by the varsity or during the examination.

Items banned from exam halls are mobile phones and any other electronic gadgets.