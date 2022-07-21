Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2022 announced; check link here

Secondary Examination Board (KSEEB) on Thursday released the result of SSLC 2022 for supplementary exams. The result was announced at 12 pm on the official website.

The announcement about the same was made on Wednesday by Minister BC Nagesh via his Twitter account. Students can now check their Karnataka SSLC supplementary result online through the official website karresults.nic.in.

A total of 37,479 students have passed the Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination. The are available online and also sent to students on registered mobile numbers.

The Karnataka SSLC exam was held by the in April 2022.

The SSLC were announced on May 19, 2022. About 850,000 students appeared for the examination out of which 85.63 per cent of students had passed. The pass percentage for girls was 90.29 per cent while for boys it was 81.3 per cent.

The students who failed in 1 or 2 subjects were given a chance via the Supplementary exams. The supplementary exam was held from June-July. The examination began on June 27 and ended on July 4