Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2022 announced; check link here

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Thursday released the result of Karnataka SSLC 2022 for supplementary exams. The result was announced at 12 pm on the official website.
The announcement about the same was made on Wednesday by Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh via his Twitter account. Students can now check their Karnataka SSLC supplementary result online through the official website karresults.nic.in.
A total of 37,479 students have passed the Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination. The results are available online and also sent to students on registered mobile numbers.
Also Read: BSEH Class 10, 12 compartment admit card 2022 to be out soon; link here
The Karnataka SSLC exam was held by the KSEEB in April 2022.
The SSLC results were announced on May 19, 2022. About 850,000 students appeared for the examination out of which 85.63 per cent of students had passed. The pass percentage for girls was 90.29 per cent while for boys it was 81.3 per cent.
The students who failed in 1 or 2 subjects were given a chance via the Supplementary exams. The supplementary exam was held from June-July. The examination began on June 27 and ended on July 4
