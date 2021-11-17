IIM Bangalore witnesses record summer placement season

The summer placements for the PGP and PGP-BA Class of 2021-23 of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) saw 542 internship offers, leading to all 513 students who appeared for placements being placed over two interview days.

Consulting companies made 181 offers led by Accenture with 33, followed by Bain & Company (22) and The Boston Consulting Group (22), an IIMB statement said on Wednesday. Top recruiters included Kearney (15), McKinsey & Company (13) and Tata Consultancy Services (12). Prominent recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, who made 41 offers, included Microsoft (13), Samsung (6), Walmart Global Tech (6), and Visa Inc. (4). The 42 offers made in the combined bucket of E-commerce, and Operations included Amazon (29), Flipkart (5) and Uber (4). There were 84 offers in the finance domain. Among banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 16 offers followed by Citibank (7), Avendus Capital (4), Barclays (4) and Deutsche Bank (4).

Conglomerates made 76 offers in general management positions with Adani Group leading with seven offers followed by Tata Administrative Services (6), Aditya Birla Group (5) and Vedanta (5). Students opting for Sales and Marketing roles received 99 offers and were recruited by consumer goods firms led by Nestle (8), Pidilite (7), Samsung (6), Asian Paints (5), and HUL (5), among others.

Analytics roles received 19 offers with major recruiters including American Express (7). Some of the leading start-ups that offered internships included Navi Technologies (11), Unacademy (9) and Byju's (6). Professor U. Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIMB, said: This is one of the best summer placements we had in the recent years. There is a clear signal from the recruiters that the economy is reviving, and the industry is looking for talent in large numbers to manage the post pandemic market.

