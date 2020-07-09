IIM-Calcutta to start academic year in the online mode from August

-
IIM-Calcutta has announced it will start the academic year in the online mode from August. Starting August 2020, new
as well as returning students of the flagship MBA programme will attend classes digitally from their homes, the institute said in a statement.
"As we reopen in the online mode, it is equally important that we sustain our academic rigour and preserve our unique teaching and learning experience,” Prof Anju Seth, director of IIM-Calcutta, said.
More such digital initiatives are in the pipeline, the statement said.