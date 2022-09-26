IIM CAT 2022 application correction window open till today, check details

-
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will be conducting Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 27, 2022. The computer-based exam will be conducted in three sessions.
Common Admission Test (CAT) is mandatory for admission to various post-graduate and fellow/doctorate programmes of IIMs. It will be conducted in test centres spread across nearly 150 cities. Candidates will be given an option to select a maximum of six cities in order of their preference.
Candidates who wish to appear for the exam must declare and provide a valid email address and a phone number throughout the selection process.
The score of CAT are also allowed to be used by the listed non-IIM member institutes. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. However, candidates should keep in mind that IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.
In the meantime, IIM Bangalore has opened the application correction window for CAT 2022. The candidates are only allowed to make any changes till 5pm today. Any changes by the candidates can be made on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
