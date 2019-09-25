IIT Delhi extends GATE 2020 registration deadline, apply on gate.iitd.ac.in

2020: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) has extended the deadline for 2020 registration to September 26, 2019. The institute will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in (GATE) 2020 application process tomorrow. Candidates who have not applied yet are advised to register for 2020 on official website iitd.ac.in, or appsgate.iitd.ac.in or gate.iitd.ac.in.

Earlier, was going to close the online registration process for GATE 2020 exam without the requirement of the late fee payment on September 24, 2019. Now, the last date to submit the GATE 2020 application form with late fee is October 1, 2019. That means, by paying the late fee, candidates can still apply for GATE 2020 up to October 1.

The decision to extend the GATE 2020 application deadline was taken after the official website of crashed due to heavy traffic.

GATE 2020 application fee

General category candidates need to pay Rs 1,500 for the GATE 2020 application form and those from the reserved categories will have to pay Rs 750. IIT Delhi will increase the application fee after September 26. For the general category, applicants will have to pay Rs 2,000 and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 1,250.

How to apply for GATE 2020 registration

Visit the appsgate.iitd.ac.in or gate.iitd.ac.in

Click on ‘GATE Online Application Processing System’ or ‘GATE Online Application Portal is live’

Enter your enrolment ID/e-mail address

Preview GATE 2020 application form and submit

About GATE



The Graduate Aptitude Test in (GATE) is an that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in and science. GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science and seven Indian Institutes of Technologies at Roorkee, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Chennai (Madras) and Mumbai (Bombay) on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), and government of India.