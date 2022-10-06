JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Foundation stone for IIT-Goa campus to be laid in next six months: CM
Business Standard

IIT Delhi reviewing curriculum to give students 'flexibility in learning'

Top engineering college making concept note for 'encouraging learning by doing', says its director

Topics
IIT Delhi | Indian Universities | Indian education

Vinay Umarji  |  Ahmedabad 

Photo: Shutterstock
IITs have moved from being predominantly undergraduate and engineering institutions to full-fledged universities offering a wide range of courses (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has set up a committee to review its curriculum after almost a decade, seeking to offer students flexibility in learning.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 13:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY