IIT-M top education institute, IISc Bengaluru best univ: Govt ranking

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is India's best educational institute, according to a government ranking that put the premier engineering college at the top for the fourth year straight.
IIT Madras led in “overall” and “engineering” categories, according to the education ministry’s National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) 2021. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, topped the universities category for the fourth year running, and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad led in management for the third year.
Among universities, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jadavpur University, and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham came second, third, fourth and fifth. In the overall category, IISc Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur bagged second, third, fourth and fifth ranks, retaining their slots last year.
In research, a new category this year, IISc, IIT Madras and IIT Delhi came first, second and third. Among engineering institutes, after IIT Madras came IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur, in that order. The places retained their spots from last year. IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta retained their second and third spots among business schools. IIT Delhi overtook IIM Kozhikode for fourth place.
Among women’s colleges, Delhi's Miranda House retained its first rank. Delhi's Hindu College, Chennai's Presidency College and Loyola College, and Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College for Women were ranked second, third, fourth and fifth.
Launched in 2015, NIRF rankings have over the years grown from three categories to 11 categories this year including overall, university, engineering, management, colleges, medical, pharmacy, architecture, law, dental colleges, and research.
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that of roughly 40000-50000 colleges, only 8000-8500 were accredited with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). "Going forward, all institutions need to be part of the NIRF, NAAC and National Board of Accreditation (NBA) through self declaration," said Pradhan.
