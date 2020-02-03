Isro YUVIKA: Apply for Isro Young Scientists Programme today; how to Apply

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has launched second session of "Young Scientist Programme" for school children this year. The programme, named YUVIKA is held to impart knowledge about space-related theories and technologies to students. It is also aimed to create awareness among the youngsters about space activities, said. The YUVIKA programme will be held for two weeks from May 11 to May 22, 2020. Isro's Yuvika programme was launched in 2019.

How to apply for Yuvika - Yound Scientist Programme

Step 1: Visit Isro's official website - isro.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Yuvika - Yound Scientist Programme'

Step 3: Click on 'online registration' (in case you have not registered yet) or directly click on YUVIKA log in.

For Yuvika registration

— Fill up the YUVIKA registration form

— Enter the name of the students, e-mail id and captcha

— Generate OTP

— Punch in the OTP and confirm registration

Step 4: After online registration, click on 'YUVIKA log in'

Step 5: Type-in email id and Yuvika password and captcha and click on 'submit'

Eligibiligy criteria

Those who have finished 8th standard and currently studying in 9th standard (in the academic year 2019-20) will be eligible for the programme.



Students who are studying in India including OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) are eligible for the programme.



The selection is based on the 8th Standard academic performance and extracurricular activities.

Three students from each state or Union Territories will be selected to participate in the programme. Five additional seats will be reserved for OCI candidates across the country.

Important dates

The deadline to apply for the programme: February 24, 2020

Provisional list of selected candidates: March 2, 2020

Final list: March 30, 2020

Student accomodation, programme fee

The selected students will be accommodated in guest houses or hostels. Expenditure towards the travel of student, course material, lodging and boarding etc, during the entire course will be borne by Isro.