JAC Class 8 result not being declared today; click here to know more

Board JAC 8th Result 2022: The Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has clarified that the results for class 8 will not be declared today. Once released, students will be able to check their score card at the official JAC website — jac. .gov.in.

According to Indian Express, JAC Ranchi secretary, Mahip Kumar Singh said that the result for class 8 will not be declared today “as there are several other result notifications going on these days.”

Registered candidates will have to put their credentials, such as roll number and date of birth, to login and check their results for class 8 exams on the official JAC website

In June, the Ranchi Board announced the results for Class 10. The Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.19 per cent. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 97.42 per cent. The pass percentage recorded for the Arts stream is 97.42 per cent, and 92.74 per cent for Commerce. In the Arts stream, girls outshined boys by scoring an overall pass percentage of 97.76 per cent, while 96.94 per cent boys passed.

This year, the were conducted in an offline centre based mode by following all the Covid guidelines issued by the Government of India. Students and teachers were strictly commanded to wear and carry extra marks with them and carry their own personal hand sanitizer.