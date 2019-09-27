JAC Madrassa, Madhyama result 2019: Check the results on jacresults.com

JAC Madrassa / Madhyama (Sanskrit) result 2019: The has declared JAC Madrassa and Madhyama (Sanskrit) results 2019 online on the official website jacresults.com. Students eagerly waiting for the results can also access them by clicking on the direct link here. Candidates are required to login with roll number. The Jharkand board every year conducts the Madrassa examinations in the month of April-May.

Follow the instructions below to check the Jharkhand Madrassa/Madhyama (Sanskrit) Result 2019 easily

1: Open the official website jacresults.com



2: Click on the tab "Madrassa Examination - 2019 (published on 26-09-2019)"



3: You will be redirected to a new page



4: Enter the examination roll number and submit it



5: Your JAC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen



6: Download the JAC scorecard and take a printout of the same for future assistance.

About the Jharkhand academic council

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducts examinations at the end of Intermediate education, Secondary education, Sanskrit and Madrasa and prescribes courses of studies for such examinations. It is responsible for recognition of Intermediate educational institutions, high schools, Sanskrit schools, and Madrasas to the Jharkhand state government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council. Its other functions include granting recognition to aspiring schools, defining course structure and syllabus and arranging suitable facilities for teachers students.



