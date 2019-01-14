JEE Main 2019: NTA releases answer keys, check it on jeemain.nic.in

JUST IN
CBSE Class 10 students can opt for an easier Maths exam from 2020: FAQs
JEE Main January 2019 result for Paper 1 is to be released by January 31, 2019

JEE Main 2019
The National Testing Agency has released the answer keys for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2019) on the official website jeemain.nic.in on Monday, January 14.

Answer keys and responses are available for both paper 1 and paper 2.


Candidates can download the answer key to verify and can raise objections, if any through the link available on the official website. Candidates who have forgotton login portal can download the answer keys using date of birth details.

Steps to download answer key:

1) Visit the official website- jeemain.nic.in

2) Click on 'download answer key' option.

3) Enter your credentials, click on submit

4) Answer key will appear on screen.

5) Download and take a print out for further reference.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly to check the latest updates.

JEE Main January 2019 result for paper 1 is to be released by January 31, 2019. NTA will conduct JEE Main 2019 in April this year and the official notice and exam date for the same will be out in February.
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 16:04 IST

