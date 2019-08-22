JEE Main 2020 schedule: Know important dates, changes in Jan, April session

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released JEE Main 2020 schedule. NTA will conduct JEE Main from January 6 to 11 next year, while the April session exams will be held from January 9 to 13.



The NTA announced on Wednesday that the application process for JEE Main admission would begin from September 2. Candidates can check out the details on the official websites jeemain.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The exam, just like last year, will be held twice. This first session will be held in January and second in April. JEE Main will be computer-based examination. Around 1 million candidates are expected to appear for JEE Main 2020. Last year, a total of 929,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January and 935,741 students appeared for the entrance test in April session.



Important dates:



January exams application process: September 2, 2018 onwards

Admit card for JEE Mains: December 6, 2018

JEE Main exam: January 6-11

JEE Main result 2020: January 31

Application process for April session: February 7 to March 7

Admit card for April session: March 16

JEE Main result for April session: April 30



New changes to JEE Mains



From 2020, JEE Main will be mandatory for foreign nationals seeking admission to NITs, IIITs and other government-funded colleges in India.



After conducting both the January and April exams, a consolidated rank list will be released. In the meantime, separate lists with percentile scores will be declared. Among Indian nationals, the candidates who secure a rank in top 245,000 will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, which is entrance gateway for admission to IITs. The rank list of DASA will be released separately, as informed by the NTA.

