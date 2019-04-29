JEE Main April 2019 result to be out tomorrow; here's how to check score

The results for Joint Entrance Examination Main 2019 (JEE Main), one of the most challenging engineering examinations for admission to India's top institutes, will be declared tomorrow (April 30) by the (NTA). The results will be made available on the official website jeemain.nic.in.



The results of paper 2 (Architecture) will be announced by May 15, 2019. As yet, there is no official confirmation from regarding any kind of delay in the announcement of results.



The conducted the JEE (Main) April 2019 examination for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) between 7th to 20th April, 2019 across the country. According to the official information bulletin issued by National Testing Agency, over 9 lakh students had appeared for the April 2019 session exam. The application process for JEE Advanced 2019 will begin from May 3, 2019.

How to check Result 2019 for Paper 1:

Visit the official website - jeemain.nic.in

Registered candidates can sign in with their application number, password and security pin

For further help, candidates can check NTA’s website ac.in for other exam-related information

About (NTA)

(NTA) has been newly-established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

About JEE Main

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is an engineering entrance examination conducted for admission to several engineering colleges in India. It is constituted by two different examinations - JEE Main and the JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced is regarded internationally as one of the most challenging undergraduate admission tests.