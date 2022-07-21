JEE Main-July 2022 admit cards to be out soon; check details here

The (NTA) will issue Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE-Main) second session on Thursday which candidates can download from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download the hall ticket, candidates must log in at jeemain.nta.nic.in with their required credentials , i.e. user ID and password.

NTA on Tuesday deferred the JEE-Main second session to July 24, which will be held till July 28.

The entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30. The delay has been made to keep an adequate buffer between the end of the first phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) and the beginning of JEE (Main). The first phase of CUET-UG for university admissions to undergraduate courses started on July 15 and ended on July 20.



Candidates who have successfully submitted the form will only be able to download the . Before the hall ticket, NTA will also release the advanced information slip in which candidates will get the details regarding the examination city and centre allotted to them.

JEE Main will likely to include the details related to the candidates and the examination - name, date of birth, category, application number, roll number, photograph and signature, exam date and time, venue of the examination and exam day instructions.

After downloading, candidates must ensure that all the details imprinted on the admit card are correct. In case of any error in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 01206895200 or jeemain@nta.ac.in and get the discrepancies rectified.