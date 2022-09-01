Jharkhand Class 11 result 2022 released; here's how to check yours

-
ALSO READ
JAC Class 8 result not being declared today; click here to know more
JAC Class 12 arts and commerce results 2022 to be declared today at 2:30 pm
Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC 10th & 12th results are expected next week
Jharkhand politics: Buses carrying MLAs seen leaving CM Soren's residence
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
-
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday declared the Class 11 Board result. Candidates, who took the Class 11 exam can check and download scorecard online from the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The JAC Class 11 result will also be available on jacresults.com.
Students can check their result after logging in their credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.Also Read: NEET answer key 2022 announced: Check all important details here
The Class 11 exams for the Jharkhand Board were held in two shifts from June 11 to July 7. The first shift exam took place from 10 to 11:15 in the morning, while the second shift exam was set from 3 to 4:15 in the afternoon.
To check their results, students need to keep their admit cards ready to see their roll number and/or other information to check results. Prior to this, JAC had announced Class 10, 12 and Class 8, 9 final examination results, the report said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor