Jharkhand Class 11 result 2022 released; here's how to check yours

Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday declared the Class 11 Board result. Candidates, who took the Class 11 exam can check and download scorecard online from the official website at jac. .gov.in.

The JAC Class 11 result will also be available on jacresults.com.

Students can check their result after logging in their credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

The Class 11 exams for the Board were held in two shifts from June 11 to July 7. The first shift exam took place from 10 to 11:15 in the morning, while the second shift exam was set from 3 to 4:15 in the afternoon.

To check their results, students need to keep their admit cards ready to see their roll number and/or other information to check results. Prior to this, JAC had announced Class 10, 12 and Class 8, 9 final examination results, the report said.