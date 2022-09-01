NEET answer key 2022 announced: Check all important details here

-
-
After much speculation and anticipation, the NTA released the answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 yesterday, August 28. The official answer key is available on the official website of neet.nta.nic.in. Apart from the answer key, the National Testing Agency (NTA) also revealed the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.
The answer key allows candidates to see their potential scores before the NEET 2022 results are officially announced. After waiting for more than a week, the NTA has finally relieved students by releasing the answer key for NEET 2022. The final result will be released on the official website on September 7.Also Read: One Nation One Entrance: UGC plan to merge NEET, JEE into CUET UG Exam
NEET 2022: What factors determines the cutoff?
Multiple factors determine the cut-off for students appearing in NEET. While there can be infinite abstract factors, here are some of the crucial things that need to be considered:
- Difficulty levels of each subject paper: The paper is divided into four sections: Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. So, scoring in every subject is equally important
- Overall performance of the student
- One can not deny the importance of the previous year's cutoff as the new cutoff will also be near it
- The number of students appearing in the exam in that particular year.
NEET 2022: How to check the NEET answer key 2022?Follow the steps given below to check your NEET answer key 2022:
- Visit the official website of the NEET exam (neet.nic.in).
- Click on the NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key notification on the homepage of the website.
- The page will direct to a new login page.
- Enter your NEET credentials, pin to log in and view the NEET answer key.
NEET 2022: How to see the NEET 2022 result?
The NTA will declare the NEET 2022 result. Although the result is yet to be announced, here is how you can check the NEET 2022 result once declared:
- Sign in to the NTA NEET result official website: neet.nic.in after the announcement of the result
- Click on the "View NEET-UG 2022- Result' option given on the screen
- A NEET candidate login page will appear
- On the NEET candidate login page, enter your roll number, date of birth and the security pin provided on the page
NEET 2022: What could be the cutoff in NEET 2022?
|Category
|Expected Cut-off Marks in NEET 2022
|Expected Cut-off Percentile in NEET 2022
|General
|720-138
|50th
|OBC/ SC/ ST
|137-108
|40th
|General - PH
|137-122
|45th
|OBC/ SC/ ST- PH
|121-108
|40th
NEET 2022: What is the cutoff for top government medical colleges?
|Rank
|College
|Opening rank
|Closing rank
|1
|AIIMS, Delhi
|1
|51
|2
|JIPMER, Puducherry
|8
|4087
|3
|Bahiramjee Jijibhai Medical College, Pune
|43
|2295
|4
|Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
|53
|16508
|5
|Govt. Medical College, Kota
|67
|4844
|6
|S.M.S. Medical College, Jaipur
|82
|1185
|7
|Govt. Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|88
|1078
|8
|VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|90
|138
|9
|Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
|92
|935
|10
|Government Medical College And Hospital, Chandigarh
|112
|594
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
