Karnataka CET 2020 examination likely on July 30, 31; check details here

-
ALSO READ
TANCET 2020: Today's the last day for registration; apply on annauniv.edu
CTET 2020: Today is last day to apply online on ctet.nic.in; know details
GATE 2020 admit card released by IIT-D: All you need to know
JEE Main, JEE Advanced dates announced: Tests to be held in July- August
NEET 2020: Apply online from today on ntaneet.nic.in; all you need to know
-
Karnataka Common Test (KCET) 2020 will likely be conducted on July 30 and July 31, Karanataka's minister for higher education C N Ashwathnarayan announced on Tuesday.
The examination was originally scheduled to be conducted on April 22-24, but it had to be postponed due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The announcement of the tentative dates for KCET 2020 examination comes on the back of extension of deadline for application to May 18 by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates who wish to appear for KCET 2020 examination can visit the official website. KEA also has provided dates for the KCET 2020 online application editing facility. Applicants can make cahnges to their application from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
KEA conducts KCET for admission professional courses - first year or first semester of full-time courses for government's share of seats in engineering, technology, agriculture courses to name a few.