JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

K-SET 2020 to be held on June 21; registration deadline extended
Business Standard

Karnataka CET 2020 examination likely on July 30, 31; check details here

KCET 2020 examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 22-24 but had do be rescheduled in view of the lockdown to contain coronavirus

Topics
examination | Entrance Exams

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Govt must do more to boost private participation in education: Experts
Announcement of the tentative dates come on the back of extension of deadline for application to May 18

Karnataka Common Test (KCET) 2020 will likely be conducted on July 30 and July 31, Karanataka's minister for higher education C N Ashwathnarayan announced on Tuesday.

The examination was originally scheduled to be conducted on April 22-24, but it had to be postponed due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement of the tentative dates for KCET 2020 examination comes on the back of extension of deadline for application to May 18 by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates who wish to appear for KCET 2020 examination can visit the official website. KEA also has provided dates for the KCET 2020 online application editing facility. Applicants can make cahnges to their application from May 20 to May 22, 2020.

KEA conducts KCET for admission professional courses - first year or first semester of full-time courses for government's share of seats in engineering, technology, agriculture courses to name a few.

First Published: Wed, May 13 2020. 15:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY