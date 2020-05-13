Karnataka CET 2020 examination likely on July 30, 31; check details here

Karnataka Common Test (KCET) 2020 will likely be conducted on July 30 and July 31, Karanataka's minister for higher C N Ashwathnarayan announced on Tuesday.

The was originally scheduled to be conducted on April 22-24, but it had to be postponed due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement of the tentative dates for KCET 2020 comes on the back of extension of deadline for application to May 18 by the Karnataka Authority (KEA). Candidates who wish to appear for KCET 2020 examination can visit the official website. KEA also has provided dates for the KCET 2020 online application editing facility. Applicants can make cahnges to their application from May 20 to May 22, 2020.

KEA conducts KCET for admission professional courses - first year or first semester of full-time courses for government's share of seats in engineering, technology, agriculture courses to name a few.