Karnataka PUC supplementary exam dates announced; check details here

Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on Friday announced the PUC supplementary exam schedule on Twitter.
Karnataka's Department of Pre-University Education will be conducting the supplementary exams from August 12 to August 25.
The class 12 supplementary exam will be conducted in two sessions: morning and afternoon. Morning session will be conducted from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, and afternoon session to be held between 2:15 pm and 5:30 pm. Most of the major exams, including Hindi, Maths, Kannada, English, and others, will be conducted in the morning shift.
Karnataka second PUC result was declared on June 18. Students were required to score at least 35 per cent marks to pass the exam. Students who could not obtain the passing marks will now be appearing for the supplementary exams.
According to the Karnataka class 12 result data shared by the education minister, a total of 61.88 per cent of students were cleared in the exam. A total of 683,563 candidates had appeared for the offline exams, of which 422,966 have cleared class 12. The passing percentage for girls was recorded at 68.72 per cent, while for boys pass percentage was 55.22 per cent.
