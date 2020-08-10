Karnataka SSLC result 2020 to be declared today on karresults.nic.in

SSLC result 2020 date: The Secondary Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce SSLC result 2020 today at 3 pm. Once declared, the Karnataka SSLC result will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Board - : The Secondary Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce SSLC result 2020 today at 3 pm. Once declared, the Karnataka SSLC result will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Board - kseeb.kar.nic.in and on the results portal of Karnataka public examinations - karresults.nic.in . Earlier, Karnataka Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that KSEEB would declare SSLC result, Amid coronavirus scare, the exams were held from June 25 to July 4 at 2,879 centres across the state where about 840,000 students had appeared.

While many other promoted the students without exams due to the pandemic, Karnataka conducted the board exam with all safety measures, including social distancing in seating of students.

Steps to download Karnataka SSLC Result 2020

1. Visit official website of the Karnataka public examinations - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

2. Click on 'Karnataka SSLC results 2020 link

3. Enter your roll number and click on submit button

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen