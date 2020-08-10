Karnataka SSLC result 2020 to be declared today on karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC result 2020 date
: The Karnataka
Secondary Education
Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce Karnataka
SSLC result 2020 today at 3 pm. Once declared, the Karnataka SSLC result will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Board - kseeb.kar.nic.in
and on the results portal of Karnataka public examinations - karresults.nic.in
. Earlier, Karnataka Education
Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that KSEEB would declare SSLC result, Amid coronavirus scare, the exams were held from June 25 to July 4 at 2,879 centres across the state where about 840,000 students had appeared.
While many other promoted the students without exams due to the pandemic, Karnataka conducted the board exam with all safety measures, including social distancing in seating of students.
Steps to download Karnataka SSLC Result 2020
1. Visit official website of the Karnataka public examinations - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in
2. Click on 'Karnataka SSLC results 2020 link
3. Enter your roll number and click on submit button
4. Your result will be displayed on the screen
5. Check your SSLC result and take a print out of the same.
About KSEEB
The Karnataka Secondary Education
Examination Board (KSEEB) was formed in 1966. Besides the Class 10 exmas for schools affiliated with it, it also conducts 12 other examinations such as the Karnataka open school exam, Diploma in Education, Music and so on. It also governs other activities such as devising courses, prescribing syllabus, granting recognitions to schools. The Board is headquartered at Bengaluru.