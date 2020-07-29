Kerala Plus One Result 2020 out on dhsekerala.gov.in: Steps to check marks

Kerala Plus One Result 2020 | Directorate of Higher Secondary (DHSE), Thiruvananthapuram has declared DHSE Plus One result.



The Kerala Plus One Result are available on DHSE's official website dhsekerala.gov.in. Students can also check their marks on alternate websites like keralaresults.nic.in and examresults.net. This year, around 400,000 students appeared for the Kerala Board Plus One examinations.



DHSE first declared results for Vocational and at 3 pm Kerala Plus One Result 2020 for general streams were made available.



Kerala Plus One Result: Steps to check DHSE Plus One result

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “DHSE Plus One Result 2020” available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your DHSE Plus One Roll Number and Date of Birth in the space provided.

Step 4: Click on 'submit'

Step 5: The Kerala Plus One Result 2020 will be displayed on the next page.

Step 6: Download and take the printout of the same for future refrence.



Kerala Plus One Result: Check DHSE Plus One result on mobile app



Apart from the websites, students can also check Kerala Plus One result on mobile apps PRD Live and iExaMS. These apps are available to download on Google Playstore.

In case there are any discrepancies in the results the students are advised to inform the officials of the Kerala Board of the Directorate of Higher Secondary