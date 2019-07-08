Last date to apply for SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions; click here to know more

SAMS +3 Admissions 2019: According to a notification at the SAMS website, applications for plus 3-degree admissions in will close on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Candidates who are yet to apply can visit the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) to fill their online application form — samsodisha.gov.in. or clcik here for a direct link

The application for SAMS +3 admissions 2019 rolled out from June 24, 2019.

Starting July 11, candidates will be required to submit the printed copy of their online application form at any Degree SAMS Resource center along with their important documents. The list for first merit selection will be released on July 18, 2019. It is on the same day that students are requested to deposit their admission fees.

Note: Only selected students who get through the first merit list selection are required to deposit the fees. The last date to submit the fee is July 21, 2019.

Step 1: Visit official website of SAMS

Step 2: Click on the left box that shows 'Higher Education' box

Step 3: Click on the 'Degree (+3) tab

Step 4: In the new page, click on 'New Student, Register'



Step 5: Enter your name, mobile number and your email

Generate your OTP and proceed to fill the necessary details

For more updates, visit SAMS official website.