JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Tamil Nadu MBBS Counselling 2019 from today; here's what you must know
Business Standard

Last date to apply for SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions; click here to know more

The list for first merit selection will be released on July 18, 2019

BS Web Team 

A lack of seats at quality institutions has forced an increasing number of Indian children to search for options abroad. Photo: istock

SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2019: According to a notification at the SAMS website, applications for plus 3-degree admissions in Odisha will close on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Candidates who are yet to apply can visit the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) to fill their online application form — samsodisha.gov.in. or clcik here for a direct link

The application for SAMS Odisha +3 admissions 2019 rolled out from June 24, 2019.

Starting July 11, candidates will be required to submit the printed copy of their online application form at any Degree SAMS Resource center along with their important documents. The list for first merit selection will be released on July 18, 2019. It is on the same day that students are requested to deposit their admission fees.

Note: Only selected students who get through the first merit list selection are required to deposit the fees. The last date to submit the fee is July 21, 2019.

Chart

SAMS +3 Admissions: Here's how you can appply

Step 1: Visit official website of SAMS

Step 2: Click on the left box that shows 'Higher Education' box

Step 3: Click on the 'Degree (+3) tab

Step 4: In the new page, click on 'New Student, Register'

Step 5: Enter your name, mobile number and your email

Generate your OTP and proceed to fill the necessary details

For more updates, visit SAMS official website.
First Published: Mon, July 08 2019. 15:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY