Last date to apply for SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions; click here to know more

-
ALSO READ
DHSE Odisha Admissions 2019: Junior college and +3 application forms out
Odisha +2 result 2019 out on chseodisha.nic.in; 72.33% pass; know details
Odisha BSE Class 10th Result 2019 declared; 289 schools score 100%
Cyclone Fani likely to hit Odisha govt's FY20 revenue generation
Odisha +2 result 2019 may be out today: Here are steps to download marks
-
SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2019: According to a notification at the SAMS website, applications for plus 3-degree admissions in Odisha will close on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Candidates who are yet to apply can visit the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) to fill their online application form — samsodisha.gov.in. or clcik here for a direct link
The application for SAMS Odisha +3 admissions 2019 rolled out from June 24, 2019.
Starting July 11, candidates will be required to submit the printed copy of their online application form at any Degree SAMS Resource center along with their important documents. The list for first merit selection will be released on July 18, 2019. It is on the same day that students are requested to deposit their admission fees.
Note: Only selected students who get through the first merit list selection are required to deposit the fees. The last date to submit the fee is July 21, 2019.
SAMS +3 Admissions: Here's how you can appply
Step 1: Visit official website of SAMS
Step 2: Click on the left box that shows 'Higher Education' box
Step 3: Click on the 'Degree (+3) tab
Step 4: In the new page, click on 'New Student, Register'
Step 5: Enter your name, mobile number and your email
Generate your OTP and proceed to fill the necessary details
For more updates, visit SAMS official website.