Maharashtra SSC result 2020 to be declared on mahresult.nic.in today

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra SSC result 2020 to be declared soon: All you need to know
Maharashtra SSC result 2020: Average marking for cancelled Geography exam
Maharashtra HSC result 2020 to declared: Here's how to check your score
Maharashtra HSC result 2020 to be declared today: All you need to know
Maharashtra HSC result 2020 declared on mahresult.nic.in: How to check
-
Maharashtra SSC result 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare Maharashtra SSC result 2020 at 1 pm today. Students can check their Maharashtra 10th result 2020 at mahresult.nic.in. Earlier Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 was declared with 6 with a 90.66 per cent pass percentage. The SSC Board examinations 2020 started on March 3, 2020 and were scheduled till March 23, 2020. Around 1.7 million students appeared in the class 10 board exams this year. Apart from the official website, students can also visit result websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in to check their result.
Maharashtra SSC Result: How to download MSBSHSE 10th Result 2020
Step 1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
Step 2. Click on SSC Result 2020 link
Step 3. Enter asked credentials
Step 4. Click submit to get Maharashtra 10th Result 2020
Step 5. Save the result once it appears on the screen
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How MSBSHSE will calculate Geography exam marks
With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Geography paper was cancelled. MSBSHSE would be awarding the average marks obtained by the students in the other papers that were conducted and would be using that score for the Geography paper, which was cancelled because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Maharashtra SSC exams are held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The board was established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965.