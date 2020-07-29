Maharashtra SSC result 2020 to be declared on mahresult.nic.in today

Maharashtra SSC result 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) is set to declare Maharashtra SSC result 2020 at 1 pm today. Students can check their Maharashtra 10th result 2020 at mahresult.nic.in. Earlier Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 was declared with 6 with a 90.66 per cent pass percentage. The SSC Board examinations 2020 started on March 3, 2020 and were scheduled till March 23, 2020. Around 1.7 million students appeared in the class 10 board exams this year. Apart from the official website, students can also visit result websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in to check their result.

Maharashtra SSC Result: How to download MSBSHSE 10th Result 2020

Step 1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2. Click on SSC Result 2020 link

Step 3. Enter asked credentials

Step 4. Click submit to get Maharashtra 10th Result 2020

Step 5. Save the result once it appears on the screen

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How MSBSHSE will calculate Geography exam marks



With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Geography paper was cancelled. MSBSHSE would be awarding the average marks obtained by the students in the other papers that were conducted and would be using that score for the Geography paper, which was cancelled because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Maharashtra SSC exams are held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary The board was established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act 1965.