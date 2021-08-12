JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

Need for quantum leap to make education system future-proof: Experts
Business Standard

Maharashtra govt directs schools to waive off fees by 15 per cent

The Maharashtra government on Thursday directed school managements across all boards and mediums to waive off 15 per cent of the fees for the academic year 2021-22.

Topics
Maharashtra | Maharashtra government | School fees

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

education, enrollment, students, schools, infra, children
Representative image

The Maharashtra government on Thursday directed school managements across all boards and mediums to waive off 15 per cent of the fees for the academic year 2021-22.

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the school education department, fees if paid fully should be refunded by schools or the excess amount should be utilised for the next academic year.

In case of a dispute, a petition should be filed with the divisional fee regulatory authority and its decision will be binding on all, the order stated.

The government has also directed school managements not to prevent students from availing online or offline education, or bar them from sitting for examinations and withhold results if they haven't paid their fees.

All school boards and mediums will implement the order waiving off fees by 15 per cent with immediate effect, it stated.

Parents' bodies have been demanding some relief from the state government in terms of slashing school fees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, August 12 2021. 22:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY