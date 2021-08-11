Delhi govt signs MoU with IB board for Delhi Board of School Education

-
ALSO READ
Covid: Kejriwal govt 'failed' in oxygen storage and distribution, says BJP
Surge in Covid cases: International Baccalaureate cancels exams in India
Kejriwal launches 'Delhi@2047' to make Delhi 'world-class' city
Team India must come together to fight Covid-19, says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi records 2,260 Covid cases, 182 deaths; positivity rate down to 3.58%
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the signing of an MoU between the Delhi Board of School Education and International Baccalaureate (IB), paving way for students from government schools to access educational facilities of the highest level.
Kejriwal said the International Baccalaureate board is present all over the world and that it is every parent's dream to send their children to IB-affiliated schools.
"With the signing of this MoU, government school students will get access to international level of educational facilities. In India, there are two types of education systems -- one for the rich and one for the poor. While the rich send their children to private schools, the poor send their wards to government schools," he said in an online briefing.
While highlighting how the Delhi government has changed the infrastructure of government schools, Kejriwal said initially the exercise will be started at 30 schools.
"The government school teachers will be trained by international experts. The international experts will decide about the assessment of children and conduct inspect, verification and certification of schools. We are celebrating 75 years of independence and this offers a ray of hope. Our kids will be able to compete at international level, which will pave way for eradication of poverty in India," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor