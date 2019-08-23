Maharashtra HSC result 2019 to be declared shortly: Steps to check marks

result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) is set to declare result/ Maharashtra 12th Supplementary result 2019 today (August 23). A total of 128,914 students took the examination that was conducted in July. Candidates can check their marks through the website mahresult.nic.in.

result 2019: Steps to check 12th Supplementary Result

— Visit the official website of MSBSHSE mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

— Click on ‘Supplementary 2019’ link

— Enter valid credentials like roll number and birth date to login

— Click on ‘submit’ to generate your Maharashtra 12th Supplementary Results 2019

About MSBSHSE

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) is a statutory and autonomous body established under the Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act, 1965. The board conducts SSC for Class 10th and HSC for Class 12th examinations. It is the most popular board in terms of enrollment in high school in India only after the CBSE .It has been ranked 4th in the 'Futuristic Education Boards in India' among more than 35 educational boards in the country.

Those students who want to opt for revaluation of marks have to attach a photocopy of the online mark sheet. The candidates who want to obtain photocopies of their answersheets can apply between the scheduled dates which will be released soon along with a copy of the online marksheet and prescribed fees.