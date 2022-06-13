Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: MSBSHSE class 10 result likely on 15 June

-
ALSO READ
MP Board 10th result 2022 out on mpbse.nic.in; get direct download link
CTET result 2022 to be declared on ctet.nic.in today; steps to download
MP Board 12th result 2022 declared on mpbse.nic.in: Steps to download marks
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
-
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the class 10 results or SSC exam results on June 15.
In May, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the Maharashtra SSC results would be announced by June 20. But, reports suggest that the results are expected sooner.
The class 10 board result will be declared on the MSBSHSE official website — mahresult.nic.in.
The SSC exams were held between March 15 and April 4. Despite several physical and online protests, the MSBSHSE, after two years conducted physical exams for the class 10 students. Unlike previous years, both paper timings and evaluation criteria has been changed this year.
Overall ,1,449,664 students had appeared for the examination in 2022.
In Mumbai, around 373,740 students have appeared for the examination.
Every year, at least 2 million students register for Maharashtra Board exams, including both SSC and HSC exams. However, the Maharashtra board did not conduct exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year.
As many as 99.63 per cent of students who registered for Maharashtra HSC exams had passed the board. In SSC, 95.30 per cent of students passed the exam, again in one of the highest results.
In 2021, best performance was recorded from Konkal Region at 97.12 per cent, while Mumbai division had the worst result.
Meanwhile, MSBSHSE has recently announced the Maharashtra HSC result 2022. 94.22 per cent students have passed the exams. A total of 1,356,604 students passed in Maharashtra 12th result 2022. The overall pass percentage was recorded as 94.22 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor