Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: MSBSHSE class 10 result likely on 15 June

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the class 10 results or SSC exam results on June 15.

In May, Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the Maharashtra SSC results would be announced by June 20. But, reports suggest that the results are expected sooner.

The class 10 board result will be declared on the MSBSHSE official website — mahresult.nic.in.

The SSC exams were held between March 15 and April 4. Despite several physical and online protests, the MSBSHSE, after two years conducted physical exams for the class 10 students. Unlike previous years, both paper timings and evaluation criteria has been changed this year.

Overall ,1,449,664 students had appeared for the examination in 2022.

In Mumbai, around 373,740 students have appeared for the examination.

Every year, at least 2 million students register for Maharashtra Board exams, including both SSC and HSC exams. However, the Maharashtra board did not conduct exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

As many as 99.63 per cent of students who registered for Maharashtra HSC exams had passed the board. In SSC, 95.30 per cent of students passed the exam, again in one of the highest results.

In 2021, best performance was recorded from Konkal Region at 97.12 per cent, while Mumbai division had the worst result.

Meanwhile, MSBSHSE has recently announced the Maharashtra HSC result 2022. 94.22 per cent students have passed the exams. A total of 1,356,604 students passed in Maharashtra 12th result 2022. The overall pass percentage was recorded as 94.22 per cent.