MSBSHSE result 2022 announced; Here's how to check your scorecard

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) declared the results for the 12th and 10th supplementary on September 2 at 1 pm. According to the Maharashtra Board, the 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website - www.mahresult.nic.in.



Students can check the supply results in 2022 using their login credentials and roll number. The overall pass percentage of MSBSHSE SSC Supply results in 2022 is 30.4 percent. A total of 19042 students have appeared for the exam out of which 5803 candidates have passed the exam and 7643 candidates have failed in the exam.

MSBSHSE Results (Supplementary) 2022: Details of MSBSHSE Supplementary results

The scorecard of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary has a few details mentioned on the card.

Name of the student: The name of the appearing will appear on the scorecard. Parent's name: Apart from being a login credential, the parent's name is also mentioned on the score card. Roll number: A unique number allotted to identify your exam papers. Year of Birth: The date of birth of the candidate for better insight. School name: The appearing school's name is also mentioned in the scorecard. Subject's name: A list of subjects you were appearing for is also printed on the scorecard. Total Marks obtained: Practical and theory marks are written separately Maximum marks: The number of maximum marks achievable are written as "maximum marks". Result status: Whether you have passed or failed is also noted in the scorecard.

MSBSHSE Results (Supplementary) 2022: How to check your results online?

Given below is a set of steps to follow if you want to check Maharashtra's 10th, and 12th supplementary results 2022.

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE - www.mahresult.nic.in Two links will be shown to you Tap or click on the links 'SSC examination July 2022' or 'HSC examination July-2022 result' to proceed. Login with credentials and submit your details. SSC, HSC supplementary result 2022 will be shown on the screen You can also download and save it for future reference.

MSBSHSE Results 2022: What was the pass percentage and passing marks in HSC and SSC results?

Earlier in June, the board declared the and SSC results with pass percentages of 94.22 per cent and 96.94 per cent respectively. Also, students need to score at least 35 perc ent marks overall to pass the board examination.

MSBSHSE Results (Supplementary) 2022: Notification by Maharashtra board

According to the official press release, regular candidates will have one more opportunity to reappear and improve their scores and performance in March 2023.

MSBSHSE Results (Supplementary) 2022: Where to check Maharashtra SSC, and HSC Supply results?

Though there can be several websites to see your HSC or SSC results, the official websites will be the most trustworthy source to utilize. Given below are the three websites to check Maharashtra supplementary result 2022.

www.mahresult.nic.in

www.hscresult.mkcl.org

www.hsc.mahresults.org.in

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)