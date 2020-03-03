Maharashtra SSC board exam 2020 begins today: Full time table of 10th exam

JUST IN
More than 1.7 million students from across Maharashtra are expected to appear for the SSC exam

Maharashtra SSC exam: More than 1.7 million students from across Maharashtra are expected to appear for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for class 10 which begin today (March 3). State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Chairperson Shakuntala Kale had on Monday said that the SSC exam based on the new syllabus would be organised across the nine divisions — Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Konkan, Latur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Kolhapur — between March 3 and 23. A total of 1,765,000 students are expected to appear for the exam. "The students should follow only official schedule of the examination that was published by the state board," Kale added.

Exams for Class 12 (HSC) began on February 18, 2020, and will conclude on March 18.

A detailed time table for both the exams has been made available on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) mahahsscboard.in.

For Maharashtra board SSC exams, there will be all-language papers from March 3 to March 9 according to the preference of students. It will be followed by Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences.

Maharashtra 10th exam time table

EXAM DATE
First Language (Marathi/Hindi/Urdu/Gujarati/Kannada/Tamil/Telugu/

Malayalam/Sindhi/Bengali/Punjabi)

 3-03-2020
Second/ Third Language (German/French) 3-03-2020
Second/Third Language exam (Marathi/Kannada/Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Sindhi/Bengali/Punjabi) 4-03-2020
Second or Third Language (Composite Course) Marathi (Composite) 4-03-2020
Second or Third Language (Hindi) 06-03-2020
Second or Third Language - Hindi (Composite) 06-03-2020
Second or Third Language (Urdu/Gujarati/Sanskrit/Pali/Ardhamagadhi/Persian/Arabic/Avesta/Pahalvi/Russian) 07-03-2020
Second or Third Language (Composite) Urdu/Sanskrit/Pali/Ardhamagadhi/Arabic/Persian
/French/German/Russian/Kannada/Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam
/Sindhi/Punjabi/Bengali/Gujarati		 07-03-2020
First Language (English) 9-03-2020
Third Language (English) 9-03-2020
Maths (Part-1) 12-03-2020
Maths (Part-2) 13-03-2020
Science and Technology (Part -1) 16-03-2020
Science and Technology (Part -2) 18-03-2020
Multi Skill Foundation Course 19-03-2020
Social Sciences Paper-1 21-03-2020
Social Sciences Paper-2 23-03-2020

About MSBSHSE

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is a statutory and autonomous body established under the "Maharashtra Secondary Boards Act" 1965. Most important task of the board, among few others, is to conduct the SSC for 10th class and HSC for 12th class examinations. It is the most popular education board in terms of enrollment in high school in India only after the CBSE. It has been ranked 4th in the 'Futuristic Education Boards in India' among more than 35 educational boards in the country.
First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 09:43 IST

