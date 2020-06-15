Manipur HSLC results declared, 25,084 cleared with pass percentage of 65.43

The results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, (BOSEM) was declared on Monday with 65.34 per cent of the students clearing the exam.

Minister Th. Radheshyam, in a video message, said that 38,390 candidates appeared in the examination and 25,084 passed the examination with a pass percentage of 65.34 per cent.

The pass percentage of boys was 70.88 per cent and that of girls was 66.76 per cent.

Last year the HSCL pass percentage was 79.69 per cent.

Reshmi Nandeibam of Pitambara English School, Kwakeithel in Imphal town topped the examination with 579 marks out of 600.

Huidrom Rohid Singh of St Johns English High School, Nambol was ranked second with 578 marks while Khumanthem Bobosanga Singh of Eureka Academy, Thounaojam secured the third rank with 572 marks.





Thoubak and Kakching districts were the best performing districts with a pass percentage of 77.50 per cent followed by Bishnupur 69.08, Chandel and Tengnoupal 65.39.

The pass percentage of Imphal West district was 62.39 per cent while that of Imphal East was 57.70 per cent.

The pass percentage of private school students was 74.38 per cent while that of government schools was 40.65 per cent and that of government-aided schools was 51.56 per cent.

The examination was conducted at 140 examination centres across the state from February 7 and ended in March before the lockdown started.