MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC result 2019 to be declared today: All you need to know

MBOSE Result: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary (MBOSE) is set to declare the 2019 or MBSE Class 10 Result and HSSLC result today. All the Meghalaya Board students who had appeared for the exam can check their or on the official website at The students can alternatively check the results through other official websites like megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha. Candidates can check the results on third-party websites like www.indiaresults.com or www.examresults.net.

The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) and SSLC would be published on May 27, the official added.

An FIR will be lodged against the website for publishing fake results, he said.

This year, over 50,000 students appeared for Meghalaya SSLC Board Exam or Meghalaya Class 10 Board Exams 2019.

2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download MBOSE SSLC Result 2019’ link

Step 3: On the new page, enter MBOSE Class 10 registration number, roll number

Step 4: Meghalaya Board 2019 Class 10 Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the Meghalaya SSLC Results and take a print out for further reference.

2019: Check marks via SMS

Students can also check their Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2019, Meghalaya SSLC Result 2019 via SMS.

Step 1: Type MBOSE10ROLLNUMBER

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

How to check 2019 or MBOSE Class 12 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MBOSE, megresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Arts) 2019'

Step 3: Enter your roll number, mentioned on the admit cards

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference.