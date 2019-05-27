MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC result 2019 to be declared today: All you need to know

-
MBOSE Result: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) is set to declare the MBOSE SSLC Result 2019 or MBSE Class 10 Result and HSSLC result today. All the Meghalaya Board students who had appeared for the exam can check their MBOSE SSLC result or MBOSE class 10 result on the official website at mbose.in. The students can alternatively check the results through other official websites like megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha. Candidates can check the results on third-party websites like www.indiaresults.com or www.examresults.net.
The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) and SSLC would be published on May 27, the official added.
An FIR will be lodged against the website for publishing fake results, he said.
This year, over 50,000 students appeared for Meghalaya SSLC Board Exam or Meghalaya Class 10 Board Exams 2019.
MBOSE SSLC Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, meghalayaonline.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download MBOSE SSLC Result 2019’ link
Step 3: On the new page, enter MBOSE Class 10 registration number, roll number
Step 4: Meghalaya Board 2019 Class 10 Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the Meghalaya SSLC Results and take a print out for further reference.
MBOSE Class 10 Result 2019: Check marks via SMS
Students can also check their Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2019, Meghalaya SSLC Result 2019 via SMS.
Step 1: Type MBOSE10ROLLNUMBER
Step 2: Send it to 56263.
How to check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 or MBOSE Class 12 result:
Step 1: Go to the official website of MBOSE, megresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Arts) 2019'
Step 3: Enter your roll number, mentioned on the admit cards
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference.